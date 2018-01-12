Vikings vs. Saints: Fire Departments Place Bet on NFL Playoff Game

Vikings vs. Saints Fire Departments Place Wager ... on NFL Playoff Game

The stakes are high when the Vikings and Saints face off this weekend ... 'cause both teams' local fire departments are placing an epic wager ... and it could all go up in smoke!!

Here's the deal ... the Minneapolis and New Orleans fire depts. have agreed to a bet that will force the losing side's Chief to install a smoke detector with the winning team's logo in their office.

High stakes.

As part of the wager, The Buff Project -- a fire safety org -- plans to hand out 50 team-branded smoke detectors to each city participating in the remainder of the playoffs.

Shout-out to stayin' safe and supporting your football team.