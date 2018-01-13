'Sports Broadcaster' Keith Jackson Dead at 89

Keith Jackson -- who many considered the voice of college football ... died Friday at 89.

Jackson spent 50 years working for ABC covering a wide variety of sports, but was best known as ABC's voice of college football. Jackson was credited for dubbing the Rose Bowl "The Grandaddy of them All" and Michigan's stadium "The Big House".

Todd Harris of NBC Sports broke the news that he had passed away last night surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Turi Ann and 3 children.

