Aziz Ansari Accused of Sexual Assault

Aziz Ansari has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who claims he repeatedly got sexually aggressive with her despite her protestations.
The woman -- who remains anonymous -- claims she went on a date with him last year and ended up in his Tribeca apartment. She claims he almost immediately began kissing, fondling and undressing her and then said he was going to grab a condom. The woman says she asked him to slow down, but he continued and performed oral sex on her.
23-year-old Grace* went on a date with Aziz Ansari in September. It turned out to be the worst night of her life. She told babe Ansari pulled her hand towards his penis multiple times and “kept doing it after I moved it away.” She said she remembers him asking again and again, “Where do you want me to fuck you?” Throughout the course of the night, she says she used verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how unhappy she was. This is a conversation between them the following day where Grace tells Ansari how uncomfortable he made her feel, saying “you ignored clear non-verbal cues” and “kept going with advances.” Read the full story on babe.net.
She says when he started sticking his fingers in her throat she used "verbal and non-verbal cues" to indicate her discomfort.
The woman says Ansari doesn't know if he got the message, but when it eventually registered she said he said, "Of course, it's only fun if we're both having fun."
She says Ansari continued to push himself on her. She says she eventually left in tears.
The woman, who first told her story to Babe.net, texted Ansari the next day, "Last night might have been fun for you it wasn't for me. When we got back to your place, you ignored clear, non-verbal cues; you kept going with advances. You had to have noticed I was uncomfortable." She then described part of the encounter.
The woman says she decided to come forward after she saw Ansari wear a Times Up pin at the Golden Globes, where he won Best Actor.
We reached out to Ansari's rep ... so far, no word back.