Elon Musk & Amber Heard Dance Party at The Abbey!!!

Elon Musk and Amber Heard Cut Loose on The Abbey Dance Floor

Elon Musk and Amber Heard have made another big move in their relationship ... on the dance floor!

The possibly-on-again couple arrived together at The Abbey in West Hollywood Saturday around 1 AM. We're told they had some drinks and danced with a few friends.

It looks like they really enjoyed grooving to Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow."

You may recall ... we last saw Elon and Amber smooching after a lunch date in L.A. a few days before Christmas. We thought it meant they were back together, but a source close to Elon told us they weren't.

So ... how 'bout now?