Lil Pump Hooks Crew Up with $350k in Chains

Lil Pump Lights Up His Crew $350k in Chains

Lil Pump's spreading his newfound wealth around ... hooking up members of his team with some fresh bling for the new year.

The 17-year-old rapper ordered 8 iced-out chains that say "Tha Lights Global" -- the name of his label -- with pendants in all different sizes ... from 10 to 30 carats. We're told they cost $350,000 overall.

Pump hit up Elliot Avianne of Avianne & Co Jewelers in NYC 2 months ago to have the chains made, but he tells us the "Gucci Gang" rapper still hasn't come to pick them up. It's also unclear who gets what piece.

As we reported last month ... Lil Pump's contract with Warner Bros. had him on a path to millionaire status soon, but he's reportedly had that contract voided and now is entertaining other offers.

