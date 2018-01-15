Dolores O'Riordan, Cranberries Music Sales Up Over 900k Percent After Death

Dolores O'Riordan Music Sales Up Over 900k% ... After Sudden Death

Dolores O'Riordan's sudden unexplained death has made tidal waves in the music world -- just take a look at her sales online ... which are up over 900,000%.

Dolores' music both on her own and with her band, The Cranberries, dominated Amazon's music sales Monday after news broke of her death -- with one of The Cranberries' albums, "Something Else" surging at 913,350% in sales.

Her tunes also occupy the other top 4 slots for trending albums, which are up 147,552% ("Are You Listening?"), 107,520% ('Everybody Else is Doing It'), 93,781% ("To the Faithful Departed") and 77,096% ("Wake Up and Smell the Coffee"), respectively.

BTW ... her music sales on iTunes are also skyrocketing -- with Cranberries' albums dominating the number 3rd, 6th, 7th and 9th spots on their Top 10 Albums chart.

As we reported ... Dolores died Monday unexpectedly. Her bandmates sent out a message saying ... "We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today."

Sources connected with the singer tell TMZ she had been "dreadfully depressed" in recent weeks.

She was 46.