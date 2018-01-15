Hawaii Missile Alert Got One Thing Right, Duck and Cover Still Best Advice

Hawaii Missile Alert Duck & Cover is Best Advice ... But, Location is Everything

The Hawaiian missile alert instruction to take cover wherever possible isn't an antiquated tip -- it's still the safest response in a real nuke scenario.

As we reported ... Hawaiians got a horrifically false alert Saturday telling them to "seek immediate shelter" due to an incoming missile.

We spoke to Suzet McKinney -- a member of the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (basically, a nuclear security expert) -- and she defended the advice.

According to McKinney, getting underneath or inside anything that can immediately protect you from loose shrapnel could save your life. Retired Navy Seal Don Mann backs that up and adds, a basement is ideal ... but duck and cover is better than nothing.

Here's the catch ... if you're right next to the blast site, you're kinda toast no matter what you do. So, cross your fingers if this ever really happens.