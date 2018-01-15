Saints' Marcus Williams Disables IG Comments After Minnesota Mistake

The social media harassment has gotten so bad for Saints rookie safety Marcus Williams ... he disabled his Instagram comments.
Everyone's seen the play by now ... Williams missed a tackle on Stefon Diggs in the waning seconds of Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game, allowing Diggs to bolt to the end zone for a 61-yard game-sealing TD.
All he freakin' had to do was touch the guy.
The reaction from fans on the net has been brutal ... including racial slurs.
Some haters got personal -- "i hope you become sterile and your wife leaves you for a male stripper."
Another person wrote, "Don't come back to NOLA, we don't want yo ass."
Williams -- who had a great season and a solid game before the mistake (he had an interception earlier) -- obviously doesn't wanna hear it on IG, and after the game he officially nuked his comments section.
Gonna be a long off-season.