Saints' Marcus Williams Disables IG Comments ... After Minnestota Mistake

1/15/2018 10:24 AM PST

Saints' Marcus Williams Disables IG Comments After Minnesota Mistake

Breaking News

The social media harassment has gotten so bad for Saints rookie safety Marcus Williams ﻿... he disabled his Instagram comments. 

Everyone's seen the play by now ... Williams missed a tackle on Stefon Diggs in the waning seconds of Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game, allowing Diggs to bolt to the end zone for a 61-yard game-sealing TD.

All he freakin' had to do was touch the guy.

The reaction from fans on the net has been brutal ... including racial slurs. 

Some haters got personal -- "i hope you become sterile and your wife leaves you for a male stripper."

Another person wrote, "Don't come back to NOLA, we don't want yo ass."

Williams -- who had a great season and a solid game before the mistake (he had an interception earlier) -- obviously doesn't wanna hear it on IG, and after the game he officially nuked his comments section. 

Gonna be a long off-season.

