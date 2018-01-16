Anthony Anderson Mocks Tyrese At NAACP Image Awards

Anthony Anderson was hilarious at the NAACP Image Awards Monday night, taking unmerciful jabs at Tyrese for his crying fits during his recent custody battle.

Anderson started out solemn ... making it seem like he had sympathy for Tyrese, and then he shifted gears and unleashed some wicked jokes.

The "Black-ish" star, who MC'd the event, honed in on Tyrese's bogus claim Will and Jada Smith gave him millions of dollars to keep him afloat. Anderson says Tyrese didn't need the cash 'cause he's loaded.