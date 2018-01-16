Coco Has No Business Talking Big Butt Movement, Says 'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis

Coco better check with models Melyssa Ford and Esther Baxter among others who TRULY created the big butt movement ... so says former 'Flavor of Love' star Deelishis, who btw counts herself among the booty trailblazers.
You'll recall Coco posted a photo with a long-ass caption ... bragging how 21 years ago she embraced her ass and curves during a time when they were considered fat in the modeling world.
Coco also said she paved the way for thick girls well before the plastic surgery craze. Deelishis says Coco's talking outta her ass because Melyssa (The Game name-dropped her in "Wouldn't Get Far") and Esther (appeared in Kanye, Nelly and Ludacris videos) are the real booty queens.
Deelishis makes no bones about it -- just another white chick trying to steal the thunder.