PETA Rips Horse-Punching Philly Fan: Ban Him From Eagles Games!!

EXCLUSIVE

The drunk Philadelphia Eagles fan who allegedly attacked a police officer AND his horse should be BANNED from owning pets AND attending Eagles games ever again ... this according to a huge animal rights org.

Cops reported the fan, Taylor Hendricks, repeatedly attacked an officer and his horse as he was being escorted out of Saturday's game against the Falcons. Hendricks was arrested for aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police horse, simple assault and defiant trespass.

But Stephanie Bell, senior director for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, tells TMZ Sports Hendricks should get more than that.

"PETA is asking the prosecutor to charge the suspect with cruelty to animals, and if he's convicted, we hope sentencing will include a psychiatric evaluation and a ban on owning or harboring any animals, from horses to dogs and cats."

"Anyone who would violently attack an animal likely has rage issues and could be a danger to the community at large."

And they didn't stop there ... Bell calls for Hendricks to be forever banned from Eagles games to "send a strong message that such abuse will not be tolerated."