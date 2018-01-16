Donald Trump's Physical Could Dump 10 lbs ... Propecia Enthusiast

Donald Trump's Presidential Physical: Needs to Lose 10 Pounds, Propecia Enthusiast

President Trump could stand to lose 10 to 15 pounds and he needs medication to control his cholesterol ... this according to his physician.

Dr. Ronnie Jackson went into greater detail Tuesday with Trump's first presidential physical exam taken Friday at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda. The doc initially said the exam "went exceptionally well," but cautioned there's room for improvement.

Jackson said Trump has a history of elevated cholesterol ... but he's taking Rx to control it. Jackson also said Trump's taking Propecia for his legendary and much maligned hair.

The doc said they talked about diet and exercise, but Trump was "more enthusiastic about the diet part."

Jackson also said the Prez does not wear dentures. As far as a psychological exam ... Jackson said the Prez did undergo a cognitive test per the Prez's request and the doc said he's all clear.

Jackson's adamant -- Trump is fit for duty, saying, "All clinical data indicates that the President is very healthy and he will remain so for the duration of this presidency."