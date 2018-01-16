Timothee Chalamet Protests Woody Allen and Donates Salary to Time's Up

Timothee Chalamet Protests Woody Allen Donates Salary to Time's Up

"Call Me by Your Name" star Timothee Chalamet apparently wants to say something about Woody Allen, who just directed him in a film, but he's not allowed to say it so he's donating his salary to Time's Up.

Chalamet, who starred in Allen's upcoming film, "A Rainy Day in New York," took his cue from co-star Rebecca Hall, who also pledged her salary to Time's Up.

It's apparent the stars are creating distance from their director because of Allen's relationship with "stepdaughter" Soon-Yi whom he had a relationship with and later married, and also the allegations of sexual assault involving adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Here's what's interesting ... Chalamet said, "I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer ... I'm not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations."

Translation ... there must be some sort of anti-disparagement clause in his contract. Chalamet does not say whether he was familiar with the Dylan Farrow and Soon-Yi stories when he accepted the role.

He wrote, "I don't want to profit from my work on the film."

He's donating his salary to Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN, saying, "I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."