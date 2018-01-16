Trent Reznor Gets Restraining Order Against Hateful Neighbor for His Family and Employees

Trent Reznor's neighbor has a dangerous hatred of him and has been harassing him and his family for months ... according to new legal docs.
The Nine Inch Nails founder filed paperwork to keep Nader Afshar away, claiming the man expressed his hatred of Reznor to a friend who was leaving his house ... telling the friend "Satan" was going to get Trent.
According to the docs ... Reznor says Afshar behaves irrationally and he's had to get police involved in the past.
Trent asked for the neighbor to stay 10 yards from him, his family and employees working at his residence ... and a judge agreed. A court hearing on the matter will be next month.