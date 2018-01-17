Bruce Willis Want My Central Park Crib? Cough Up $17.75m!!!

Bruce Willis Lists New York City Duplex for $17.75 Million

Bruce Willis ﻿is scaling back ... and no better way to do that than to unload a crib that practically features Central Park as the front yard.

Bruce has just listed his NYC duplex for a cool $17.75 million. He bought it for $16.995 million back in 2015 but Bruce and his wife, Emma Heming, are reportedly not spending as much time in the crib to justify keeping it ... so time to unload.

The lucky buyer gets an apartment that's around 6,000 square feet and once used to be 2 separate apartments. The 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom pad features 150 feet of Central Park frontage and a master suite with a luxurious bathroom with Central Park views.

Fit for a star ... check that, an action star.