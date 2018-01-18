Bam Margera Charged with DUI

Bam Margera has officially been charged with 2 counts of DUI ... TMZ has learned.

The L.A. City Attorney's Office has charged Bam with 1 count of driving under the influence and 1 count of driving with a .08 or higher. If convicted, Bam could face up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine, though that's unlikely.

Although he's struggled with alcohol abuse for years ... this is Bam's first DUI, and first-time offenders in L.A. County rarely get jail time.

TMZ broke the story ... Bam was busted earlier this month after cops saw Bam on his cell phone. Once pulled over, cops conducted field sobriety and breathalyzer tests before arresting the "Jackass" star.

Bam checked into rehab last week.