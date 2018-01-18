Chelsea Handler's Dog Chunk Dies

Chelsea Handler's dog, Chunk -- who became famous on her show -- has died.
Handler made the announcement Thursday, saying, "I’m crying because of how much I loved him. My chunky monkey. I love you, baby. Softest doggy in the world."
The talk show host also lost her dog, Tammy, in August after suffering kidney failure.
Chunk was a staple on "Chelsea" and made regular appearances on her various social media platforms.
It's unclear how Chunk died, but he was recently battling health issues of his own.
RIP.