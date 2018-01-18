Danilo Gallinari to NBA: Stop Fighting!! ... Trust My Broken Hand!

Danilo Gallinari Warns NBA Players: Stop Fighting, Trust My Broken Hand!!

NBA players need to stop throwing punches and start shaking hands ... so says the guy who knows firsthand what can happen when you get in a fight on the court.

TMZ Sports spoke with L.A. Clippers star Danilo Gallinari ... who broke his hand throwing a punch in an exhibition in Italy this past off-season. He was also present when the Clips got in a scuffle with the Rockets earlier this week.

D.G. says he's vowed to stop the violence ever since the summer incident ... and says the rest of the NBA should follow his lead if they know what's best for 'em.

We also asked about whether Austin Rivers can actually scrap or if he's all talk ... and you gotta check out his answer.