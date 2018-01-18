NYG's Wayne Gallman Is 'Ride or Die' Eli Manning, Could Play Into 40s!

NYG's Wayne Gallman 'Ride or Die' with Eli Manning ... Could Play Into 40s!

EXCLUSIVE

Eli Manning still has strong supporters on the Giants -- with rookie running back Wayne Gallman telling TMZ Sports he's "ride or die" with #10 ... despite having the #2 pick in the draft.

Gallman was one of the bright spots for the G-Men this season in their 3-13 season -- with the 4th round pick out of Clemson flashing some real promise toward the end of the season.

Now, with the team at a crossroad -- stick with Eli or draft a QB -- Gallman is ready to pick a side ... and he's rockin' with the guy who has 2 Super Bowl rings.

He's also got a message for teams sleeping on the Giants next year ... get ready for a comeback.