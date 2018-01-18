NYG's Wayne Gallman Is 'Ride or Die' Eli Manning, Could Play Into 40s!

TMZ

NYG's Wayne Gallman 'Ride or Die' with Eli Manning ... Could Play Into 40s!

1/18/2018 6:14 AM PST

EXCLUSIVE

Eli Manning still has strong supporters on the Giants -- with rookie running back Wayne Gallman telling TMZ Sports he's "ride or die" with #10 ... despite having the #2 pick in the draft. 

Gallman was one of the bright spots for the G-Men this season in their 3-13 season -- with the 4th round pick out of Clemson flashing some real promise toward the end of the season. 

Now, with the team at a crossroad -- stick with Eli or draft a QB -- Gallman is ready to pick a side ... and he's rockin' with the guy who has 2 Super Bowl rings. 

He's also got a message for teams sleeping on the Giants next year ... get ready for a comeback. 

