Zayn Malik Porn Talk Sets Off Happy Ending

Zayn Malik Busts Out Laughing at Pornhub's Birthday Tweet

Zayn Malik ﻿didn't let a porn site's tweet rub him the wrong way ... oh, far from it.

The "Pillowtalk" singer was leaving Gigi's apartment Wednesday in NYC where a bunch of photogs were stationed and had just a few quick seconds to get him to respond to Pornhub's birthday tweet.

Happy birthday @zaynmalik . Nothing reduces anxiety more than masturbation. Let us know if you need a renewal on your Premium membership! — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) January 12, 2018

And bravo to the 2 photogs who had the testicular fortitude to ask Zayn about it -- first by one guy who wondered how the Pornhub subscription's going and then by our very own guy asking a brilliant -- and much-needed -- follow-up question.

For the record ... Pornhub said the tweet was just a joke. And if Pornhub's mission was to get Zayn to bust a laugh, mission accomplished.