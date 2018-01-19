Bill Belichick Regrets Jimmy G Trade? Coach Gives Reporter Death Stare

Bill Belichick Regrets Jimmy G Trade? Coach Gives Reporter Death Stare

Breaking News

With Tom Brady nursing a mysterious hand injury just days before the AFC Championship, a reporter asked Bill Belichick if he regrets trading away Jimmy Garoppolo.

Holy God, does Bill look angry.

Belichick was at the podium talking to the media Friday morning ... when he was asked multiple questions about how the Patriots are preparing for Sunday with regard to Tom's injury.

Bill wasn't having any of it ... especially when the Jimmy G question came up.

Of course, Tom's super talented backup QB was traded away to the 49ers toward the end of the season. Now, Brady's #2 is Brian Hoyer -- who's just not Garoppolo.

Watch the clip ... think Belichick actually does have regrets?