'Jersey Shore' Reunites in Miami

First Pics of 'Jersey Shore' Cast Reunion in Miami

The cast of "Jersey Shore" has finally reunited in Miami ... and the drinks are already flowin'.

We got pics of Ronnie, Pauly D, Snooki, JWoww and Deena toasting to what's sure to be a fun next few days. Missing are Vinny, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- who was in court in New Jersey Friday -- and Sammi Sweetheart who took a pass on the reunion to avoid a run-in with ex Ronnie.

While it's still unclear just how crazy the upcoming reunion special will get, one thing's for sure ... there's gonna be plenty of GTL.