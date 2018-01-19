Josh Hart to Joel Embiid: I'd Call Rihanna If I Were You!

Exclusive Details
Joel Embiid says he's OVER Rihanna -- officially declaring he's moving on after trying to get a date with her for years.
Seems Lakers rookie Josh Hart thinks Embiid's making a mistake.
Backstory ... Embiid has long claimed he hit on Rihanna back in the day and she told him to come back when he made the NBA All-Star team.
Well, now he has ... he'll be a starter on the East ... so, TNT's Kristen Ledlow asked Joel if he had a message for RiRi now.
He shot her down -- it was hilarious.
So, we asked ex-Villanova star Josh Hart if Embiid's making a mistake.
Duh.