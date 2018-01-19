TMZ

Josh Hart to Joel Embiid: I'd Call Rihanna If I Were You!

1/19/2018 6:15 AM PST

Exclusive Details

Joel Embiid says he's OVER Rihanna -- officially declaring he's moving on after trying to get a date with her for years. 

Seems Lakers rookie Josh Hart thinks Embiid's making a mistake. 

Backstory ... Embiid has long claimed he hit on Rihanna back in the day and she told him to come back when he made the NBA All-Star team. 

Well, now he has ... he'll be a starter on the East ... so, TNT's Kristen Ledlow asked Joel if he had a message for RiRi now. 

He shot her down -- it was hilarious. 

So, we asked ex-Villanova star Josh Hart if Embiid's making a mistake. 

Duh. 

