Josh Hart to Joel Embiid: I'd Call Rihanna If I Were You!

Joel Embiid says he's OVER Rihanna -- officially declaring he's moving on after trying to get a date with her for years.

Seems Lakers rookie Josh Hart thinks Embiid's making a mistake.

Backstory ... Embiid has long claimed he hit on Rihanna back in the day and she told him to come back when he made the NBA All-Star team.

Well, now he has ... he'll be a starter on the East ... so, TNT's Kristen Ledlow asked Joel if he had a message for RiRi now.

He shot her down -- it was hilarious.

So, we asked ex-Villanova star Josh Hart if Embiid's making a mistake.

Duh.