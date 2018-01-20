Common Says Kanye West Deserves To Name His Kid After Chicago

Common Kanye Deserves To Name His Kid After Chicago

Kanye West has done so much for Chicago, naming his daughter after the Windy City is both awesome and deserving ... so says Common.

Common seemed both happy and entertained by his Chicago brethren's name choice for his third born when we got him Friday at LAX.

Kanye named his baby Chicago..... That’s the most Kanye thing ever 😂😂 — Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) January 19, 2018

The name choice had mixed reviews, with one person on Twitter commenting Kanye naming his baby Chicago is the most Kanye thing to do ... but Common says 'Ye deserves the right for good reason.