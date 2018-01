Kris Jenner Kissing My T-Bird Goodbye But for $57k!!!

Kris Jenner's Vintage Thunderbird Auctioned Off for $57,000

Kris Jenner's gonna have fun, fun, fun with the money her T-Bird just hauled in at auction.

TMZ has learned Kris' 1956 Ford Thunderbird just sold for $57,000 at the famed Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale. The sweet ride -- with white exterior and red leather interior -- was actually a 2016 Christmas gift from her kids.

Although she's unloading hers, there's still another vintage ride in the fam. Kris' mom, MJ, also got a '56 T-Bird as a gift ... but in bright cherry red.