Aziz Ansari Skips SAG Awards, Despite Nomination

Aziz Ansari bailed on the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday amid an allegation of sexual misconduct ... this despite the fact he was nominated and the tide of public opinion seemed to be swinging his way.

Aziz was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series along with Larry David, Anthony Anderson, Sean Hayes, Marc Maron and William H. Macy. Aziz was not in the crowd as the camera panned to the nominees. Macy won the award.

As we reported ... Aziz was accused of sexual assault by an anonymous woman who said he pressured her into sex acts during a date last year.

His case has been interesting -- lots of women have come out against his accuser and the publication that first reported the accusation, including HLN's host Ashleigh Banfield.

Looks like the situation was just too much for Aziz. The same can't be said for James Franco -- who's also been accused of sexual misconduct ... he's there tonight.