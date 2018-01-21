SAG Awards 2018 Behind the Scenes, First-Ever Host, Colorful Dresses and James Franco

SAG Awards 2018 1st Ever Host, Lots O' Color & Franco ... Go Behind the Scenes

The 24th annual SAG Awards was a mixed bag -- with the Time's Up movement as a backdrop ... there were some things (and people) we didn't expect to see.

For starters ... Kristen Bell served as the award show's first-ever host -- and she kicked off an all-female ensemble of presenters for the night ... most of whom spoke out in support of Time's Up.

James Franco was also in attendance, despite recently being who's been accused of sexual misconduct. Aziz Ansari, on the other hand, skipped the show amid his own allegations.

Morgan Freeman called out a would-be talker during his Lifetime Achievement award speech ... and women appeared to abandon the wardrobe blackout they adopted at the Globes.

Like we said ... tons of surprises. Go behind the scenes to check out the rest.