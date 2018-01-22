John Legend Trump and Lots of Republicans A Bunch of Racists

John Legend Says Trump and Lots of Republicans a Bunch of Racists

John Legend didn't hold back Sunday, saying Donald Trump's not the only racist in D.C. ... a bunch of Republicans are in his lily white boat.

John was strolling down a street at the Sundance Film Festival and he's praising Democrats for holding the line in the budget war that caused a government shutdown, saying they need to stand up to the man who referred to countries in Africa as well as Haiti as "shithole" countries.

Legend doesn't paint all Republicans with a racist brush, but he says there's a contingent that is squarely behind Trump's appalling comments.