UFC's Stipe Miocic I Crushed Francis Ngannou But, My Eye Lost

1/22/2018 7:09 AM PST

Stipe Miocic Rocking Massive Shiner After UFC 220 Fight

Breaking News

UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic SMASHED Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 -- but you wouldn't know it by looking at his mug the day after the fight. 

Stipe posted a thank-you video to his fans ... and the shiner he was rockin' after the scrap had grown into the size of a damn golf ball. Dude's left ear looks like it got mangled, too.

Francis, meanwhile, barely had a scratch on him ... even though he got worked from bell to bell.

Doubt Stipe cares, though -- dude's the UFC heavyweight G.O.A.T. now.

Congrats!!

