Elizabeth Warren Men Can't Work Without Women ... Relax, Soderbergh

Elizabeth Warren Says Steven Soderbergh's Wrong, Men Will Keep Hiring Women

EXCLUSIVE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says director Steven Soderbergh's got nothing to worry about when it comes to a potential #MeToo backlash against women in the workplace.

We got Senator Warren Tuesday on Capitol Hill where she addressed Soderbergh's concern that men might just stop hiring women, instead of changing their own behavior.

She's super confident women will persist -- much like herself -- and lays out exactly what they have to offer. As the Senator put it to us ... "women been gettin' it done for a long time."