Keegan-Michael Key Hints at 'Key & Peele' Reunion

Keegan-Michael Key was laughing, but we hope he was dead serious -- he wants Jordan Peele to return to acting for a "Key & Peele" reunion.

We got the funny man Monday at LAX where Keegan beamed with pride about Jordan, who just nabbed 2 Oscar nominations for "Get Out." We also asked Keegan about what Jordan said a couple days ago -- he's joining Sir Daniel Day-Lewis and quitting acting.

Not so fast ... says Keegan, who definitely looks like he's holding his breath for an iconic "Key & Peele" reunion which sadly ended after just 5 seasons.

