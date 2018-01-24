Drew Carey Closest to Falling Off Stage Without Going Over

Drew Carey Yanked to Ground by 'Price is Right' Hug Fail with Wild Contestant

Drew Carey ... COME ON DOWN!!! To the ground.

"The Price is Right" host might be nursing sore ribs after falling victim to a massive fail during Wednesday's show. A woman named Sona won the prelim round, and went HAM on Drew.

Luckily for the host, a light fixture kept him from toppling completely off the stage after the wild bear hug -- or this vid would be a lot less funny. Carey popped up like a true pro.

Sona was okay, too, and went on to win a treadmill and $2,000. Drew won bumps and bruises.