'Field of Dreams' Vandalized By Soulless, Horrible Person

Who the hell would wanna destroy the actual "Field of Dreams?"

That's what the people who operate the ballpark in Iowa want to know after some scumbag tore up the field during an evil joyride Monday night.

The field in Dyersville, Iowa touts itself as the "home of the iconic movie set" for the 1989 baseball flick -- thousands of fans visit the field every year.

But, field officials say someone drove a truck through the field -- putting 4-inch gashes all over the field and turf and damaging the sprinkler system.

"We cannot fathom why a soul on this planet would desecrate this holy ground," field operators said on social media.

"We pray for whomever did this to our special place that they find peace in their hearts. Before Opening Day, April 1, we will work toward repairing this damage."

Field officials set up a GoFundMe page hoping to raise money for repairs. So, if anyone knows how to get in touch with Kevin Costner ...