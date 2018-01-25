Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested for Armed Robbery

Disney star Adam Hicks has been arrested for armed robbery ... TMZ has learned.

Hicks, who has starred in "Zeke and Luther," "Pair of Kings" and "Lemonade Mouth" allegedly committed 4 or 5 armed robberies ... this according to law enforcement sources.

Our sources say 25-year-old Hicks and his girlfriend would go up to people walking in the San Fernando Valley area, stick a gun in their face and demand money, cellphones and other items.

We're told 2 of the victims are elderly women in their 70's.

SWAT went to a home Wednesday afternoon where Hicks was staying and arrested him for armed robbery.

We've learned Hicks has 2 prior arrests on his record, both last year in Los Angeles.

In July, he was busted for firing a gun, and in September for a battery. The D.A. rejected both cases for insufficient evidence.