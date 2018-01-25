Gregg Sulkin and Sistine Stallone Hold Hands During Lunch Date

There are 2 ways to see Gregg Sulkin's latest date -- totally awesome or risky business -- 'cause he's getting cozy with Sylvester Stallone's 19-year-old daughter.
Gregg and model Sistine Stallone had a lunch date Wednesday in Bev Hills. Gregg, of course, used to bang Bella Thorne ... before jumping to this girl and that girl. That's all fine and dandy, everyone's got a past, but dude ... this is Sly's little girl.
We know he has some experience with boxing gloves, but he ain't Rocky. We're sure it won't be an issue though.
Good luck, Gregg!