Ex Auburn RB Brad Lester Strikes Plea Deal in Child Porn Case ... Avoids Jail

1/26/2018 2:17 PM PST

Ex-Auburn RB Brad Lester Strikes Plea Deal in Child Porn Case, Avoids Jail

EXCLUSIVE

Former Auburn star Brad Lester just caught a break in his child porn case ... copping a plea deal to avoid spending any time behind bars.

Lester --  a stud RB for AU from 2004-2008 -- was arrested on a felony child porn charge in Gwinnett County, GA back in December after allegedly using his phone to record a boy in the bathroom stall of a restaurant in November.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old pled guilty to unlawful eavesdropping, theft by receiving stolen property, and 2 counts of peeping toms, all misdemeanors.

In return, the district attorney's office tells TMZ Sports Lester got probation -- but the D.A. wouldn't tell us how long he's on probation for. We're still working on that part. 

It's a big deal for Lester ... 'cause he was facing up to 20 years in prison.

Story developing ... 

