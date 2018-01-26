NFL's Marcedes Lewis XFL's Anthem Rule Is Gonna Cost 'Em ... Criminal Rule Sucks, Too

NFL's Marcedes Lewis Says XFL's National Anthem Rule Is Gonna Cost 'Em

The XFL is making a big mistake when it comes to requiring its players to stand for "The Star Spangled Banner" -- so says Jaguars star Marcedes Lewis.

We got Marcedes right after Vince McMahon announced he was resurrecting the league ... and the stud TE told us certain players (see: Colin Kaepernick) won't have anything to do with the XFL if that's their stance on free speech.

"They may not play ball ... that might affect who you're able to get in that league," Lewis told TMZ Sports.

Marcedes also had a good laugh at the rule barring anyone with a criminal record from competing ... arguing that NFL players get 2nd chances, and rap sheets are "open to interpretation" anyway.