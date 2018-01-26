Meek Mill Scores Legal Win ... We'll Know if Judge Was Biased

Meek Mill might have gotten a spectacular break, because a judge has just ordered the release of documents that could prove the trial judge in his probation violation case may have actually asked him to give her a shout-out in one of his songs.

You'll recall, Meek and his lawyers claim Judge Genece Brinkley had a hearing in her chambers during his case where she allegedly said she liked the Boyz II Men song, "On Bended Knee," and requested that her defendant record the song and give her a shout-out in the lyrics.

As we reported, Meek believes the judge is a failed actress who had it out for him when he refused.

The transcript of the hearing could prove Meek's point and it could trigger his release if the probation violation hearing was tainted.

We believe the transcript will also show if the judge asked Meek to change managers to a man with whom she was allegedly friendly. Meek claims his refusal pissed her off.

Meek's serving 2 to 4 years for the probation violation.