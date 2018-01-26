Miss BumBum 2018 First Transgender Gets in the Mix

Miss BumBum's First Transgender Candidate is Paula Oliveira

Meet Paula Oliveira ... the first transgender trying to win Miss BumBum 2018.

Paula -- who was born Vinicius Oliveira before her sex reassignment surgery 6 years ago -- says she waited 2 years for her paperwork as Paula to finally come through. She's 27 and taking a pretty damn bold stand given Brazil's known for being prejudice against gay and transgender people.

BTW ... the Miss BumBum competition is in its final year of existence. We've definitely had our fun here. Enjoy it while it lasts.