Shareef O'Neal Hits Game-Winning Buzzer Beater ... w/ Shaq Courtside!

Shareef O'Neal Hits Game-Winning Buzzer Beater w/ Shaq Courtside!

Breaking News

Cool moment for Shaquille O'Neal -- he got to watch his kid, Shareef, hit the game-winning shot in a big high school hoops tournament ... and Papa Diesel couldn't have been prouder!

Shaq and the entire "Inside the NBA" team were broadcasting live from the CBS Studio Center in L.A. -- where Shareef's Crossroads high school team was participating in the Future of Flight showcase tourney.

The big matchup was Crossroads vs. Beverly Hills High School ... which was tied up at 61 to 61 with seconds left in the game.

Shareef got the last shot -- and made it count ... locking up the victory while Shaq, Barkley and Ernie Johnson went wild!

Of course, Shaq took full credit -- explaining he's been teaching Shareef how to shoot since he came out of the womb!

By the way, after the game Shareef went to the Travis Scott concert, where stars like Terrell Owens were hanging out. Good night for that guy!