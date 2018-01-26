Disney Star Adam Hicks Video Captures Armed Robbery

Disney Star Adam Hicks Allegedly Caught on Video Committing Armed Robbery

TMZ has obtained video ... allegedly showing Disney star Adam Hicks committing armed robbery, casually strolling to his getaway vehicle and driving away.

TMZ broke the story ... Hicks, who starred in "Zeke and Luther," "Pair of Kings," and "Lemonade Mouth," was arrested with his girlfriend for allegedly committing 4 or 5 armed robberies in the Burbank area.

The video shows a black SUV stop on a residential street and a man jump out of the vehicle, targeting a man who is walking to his car. You see the robber with a gun tucked under his arm standing with the man, who is clearly terrified. The victim hands over property and then bolts in fear.

The robber strolls to the waiting SUV, jumps in and the vehicle takes off.

Hicks and his girlfriend, actress Danni Tamburo, were both arrested and charged with armed robbery. They allegedly targeted people walking in the Burbank area, demanding money, cellphones and other items. Two of the other alleged victims are women in their 70s.