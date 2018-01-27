French Montana Is Rap's First-Ever Global Citizen Ambassador

French Montana Becomes Global Citizen Ambassador For Work in Uganda

French Montana can now add Global Citizen Ambassador to his already stacked resume for his incredible efforts in Uganda.

The "Unforgettable" rapper received the honor at a ceremony in NYC Friday night. French filmed the music video for his 2017 hit with Swae Lee in Uganda where he witnessed the country's healthcare hardships first hand.

French donated $100k to help build a hospital that provided appropriate resources to women who are pregnant.

His donation led to a chain reaction of others ... The Weeknd, Diddy and Diddy's Ciroc venture all matched his $100k and Global Citizen estimates some 260,000 people will benefit from the money raised.

