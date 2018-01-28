Grammy Awards 2018 Stop and Smell the (White) Roses ... For #MeToo

Grammys 2018 Brings Out White Roses for #MeToo

Musicians at the 2018 Grammys are trying to pull off their own symbol for the #MeToo movement ... but, so far, they're not nearly as united as actors were for the Globes.

Celebs began arriving to Madison Square Garden Sunday ahead of the 60th annual Grammy Awards in NYC, where some stars have vowed to wear a white rose to honor #MeToo.

There haven't been many heavy hitters rockin' the white appendage just yet -- other than Lady Gaga and Reba McEntire, both of whom are nominated for awards. Others expected to wear the flower include Kesha, Kelly Clarkson, Halsey and Camila Cabello.

Artists in the music world have been relatively silent about #MeToo (aside from those mentioned above). Looks like they're keeping it that way for the time being.