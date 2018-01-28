Jay Z and Beyonce Headline Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Jay Z and Beyonce Headline Clive Davis Awesome Pre-Grammy Party!!!

Beyonce and Jay Z made the crowd go nuts Saturday night in New York City as they left Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy party.

Davis throws the bash every year -- this one was the Sheraton in Times Square. Among the other guests, Jamie Foxx, DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey and bunch of others. Other present include Jennifer Hudson, Martha Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld, Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B, and Barry Manilow, who performed.

Jamie goofed around as he left, taking pics with New York's finest.

The Grammys are Sunday night.