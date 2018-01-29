Prince Estate We Win War Over Unreleased Tunes ... Boxill's Gone Ghost

Prince Estate Declares Victory in Battle Over Unreleased Music

EXCLUSIVE

Prince's estate says it's won a legal battle with the producer who's fighting to put out unreleased music ... and they're asking the court to sign off on the victory.

According to docs filed by the estate ... George Boxill never responded to the estate's lawsuit. Boxill says he has unreleased tracks he worked on with Prince between 2006 and 2008. The estate sued to block him from putting out the tunes.

Boxill had until Jan. 23 to respond, but the estate says he's been radio silent.

If the court signs off ... Boxill will have to come up with a good excuse, or the estate will get an injunction blocking him from cashing in on Prince's music.