Ronda Rousey Should Be a WWE Villain, Says Cedric the Entertainer

Forget the "good guy" stuff ... Ronda Rousey should be a HEEL when she opens her WWE storyline, so says big-time wrestling fan, Cedric the Entertainer.

We broke the news to Ced in L.A. on Sunday night after Rousey crashed the Royal Rumble and confirmed she's now a full-time WWE superstar ... you can tell he's pumped about it!

Not only did Ced warn Ronda about the Bella Twins, he also pitched Ronda on why she should start her WWE career as a VILLAIN.

We also got "Shark Tank" star Daymond John and broke the news to him as well ... and the super-rich investor explained why the move is "MONEY, BABY"!