Zlatan Ibrahimovic Thiiiiis Close to Signing with L.A. Galaxy

Breaking News

One of the best soccer players alive -- Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- is very close to signing a contract that would make him the next member of the L.A. Galaxy, this according to multiple reports.

Zlatan currently plays for Manchester United -- and though he's established himself as one of the premiere players on Earth, he's been hampered by injuries over the past few years.

Of course, Zlatan is no stranger to Los Angeles -- he's been in Hollywood quite a bit over the years ... and most famously TRASHED the U.S. Men's National Soccer team as a "big joke" back in front of Boa Steakhouse on Sunset Blvd. in 2014.

By the way ... this guy is a one man brand -- he's got his own cologne, his own underwear line ... and once dropped a Top 20 single in his native Sweden.

Seems pretty Hollywood to us ...