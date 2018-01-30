'Black Panther' Star Movie Shows Africa's Potential If Not for Slavery!!!

'Black Panther' Star John Kani Says Movie Shows Africa's True Potential

EXCLUSIVE

The King from "Black Panther" says his Marvel movie is way more than a superhero flick -- it's also going to debunk a bunch of stereotypes about Africa. In other words ... school's in!

We got John Kani, who plays King T'Chaka, and asked if he thinks the highly anticipated film will ease racial tensions in America. His answer was, quite frankly, awesome.

John also weighed in on fashion. Yes, fashion. Not BP's, but Bey's.

He told us Beyonce was channeling the African tradition of getting glammed for any occasion ... when she stepped out in all-black at the Grammys. He also thinks she was supporting the 'BP' cause -- and he's all for it.