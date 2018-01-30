Dennis Rodman Charged w/ DUI Tests Show He Was Hammered

Dennis Rodman Charged with DUI, Tests Show He Was Hammered

EXCLUSIVE

Dennis Rodman's blood alcohol level was more than DOUBLE the legal limit when cops arrested him for DUI back in January ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Court documents show the NBA Hall of Famer has now been charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of DUI stemming from the January 13 arrest in Newport Beach, CA ... where cops say he had been swerving and blasting loud music in his car.

Rodman's B.A.C. tested at .21 -- roughly 2.5 times the legal limit.

To make matters worse for Dennis, he was on probation at the time of his arrest from his 2016 wrong way crash case. If the judge revokes Rodman's probation, he could be thrown in jail.

Meanwhile, Dennis has been getting treatment through a rehab center in New Jersey and has told friends and family members he's serious about sobriety.