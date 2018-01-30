Gigi & Bella Hadid Close Sibling Bond

Gigi & Bella Hadid Pose Naked Together For British Vogue

Gigi and Bella Hadid embrace one another naked on the new March cover of British Vogue and you gotta think it comes at some pretty impeccable timing.

The mag dropped the image on Tuesday morning with the quote "I would do anything for her." Unclear which Hadid sister said it, but doesn't really matter.

Some are saying the picture is heavily photoshopped, while others think it's incestuous. Either way, the pic comes on the heels of Kim Kardashian going full nip in an Instagram, and looks like the Hadids one-upped her ... if you're into that sort of thing.

You can see the full shoot in the March issue of Vogue, on sale Friday.